Chiang Mai hotel offers cheapest room rate at one baht per night to attract tourists

Harmonize Hotel is attracting tourists with the world’s lowest room rate of one baht per night and will receive bookings for the promotional rate for only seven days.

The promotion happens to stimulate tourism in the green season and guests will also receive a daily 300-baht food coupon from the hotel situated in Superhighway area of Muang district.







Harmonize is among the hotels that participate in the promotional campaign organized by the Robinhood application and the Tourism Authority of Thailand. The campaign offers the cheapest room rate of only one baht per night plus daily 300-baht food coupons for use from Aug 1 to Oct 31. More than 100 eateries in Chiang Mai also join the project. Interested tourists can reserve rooms from Aug 1 to 7.





Punat Thanalaopanit, president of the upper northern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association, said more than 200 two- and three-star hotels that met the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Plus standard in Chiang Mai participated in the campaign.

The initiative was aimed at helping the operators of small hotels where the occupancy rate was only at 30% and it should raise the rate to 50%, he said.



The campaign should also support eateries, shops and car rental and transport services in Chiang Mai and result in the circulation of 20 million baht a month in the northern province during the green season, Mr Punat said. (TNA)

































