Chiang Mai discusses virus-hit tourism, reopening for domestic tourists in June

Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan has met tourism business operators in Chiang Mai for talks on COVID-19 impacts, hinting at the possibility of reopening of the tourism activities next month.

The minister held the meeting with members of the Chamber of Commerce and tourism-related businesses on Wednesday.







From January to March, Chiang Mai lost at least 16.5 billion baht in tourism revenue, reported the Chamber of Commerce.

More than 600 hotels, 12,500 entertainment venues, 100 rental car services and dozens of recreational businesses have been affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

The meeting discussed proposals for reopening and revitalizing the tourism industry such as introducing special packages.

Pipat said that after the second phase of lockdown easing this month the government might give a green light to only domestic tourists in June.

Loading…

With liquidity problems, the Chamber of Commerce warns 60 percent of tourism operators in the Northern Province could go out of business.(TNA)











