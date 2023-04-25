Chiang Mai Covid cases double after arrivals of Thai and foreign tourists to celebrate Songkran

The number of new weekly Covid-19 cases in Chiang Mai has doubled after the Songkran festival.

Director of Nakhon Ping Hospital, Dr. Worachet Techarak said the situation was predictable after arrivals of both Thai and foreign tourists to celebrate the Songkran. Festivalgoers did not wear masks when they splashed water on one another.







From April 16-22, there were 24 newly-confirmed Covid-19 cases and 833 cases who tested positive for Covid-19, uisng rapid antigen test kits.

Since the beginning of this year, Chiang Mai reported 113 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases and 8,940 cases, testing positive for Covid-19 on ATKs. The death toll was 16.







The Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 found in Chinag Mai was the dominant strain in Thailand. The new Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16 has not been detected in Chiang Mai.

He urged vulnerable groups and people who have not received the vaccines for over a year to get Covid-19 booster jabs. (TNA)















