‘Charming Chiang Mai’ ready to bring tourists back to the North from October 1

The Tourism Council of Chiang Mai plans to launch the ‘Charming Chiang Mai’ scheme on October 1st, in an effort to bring tourists back to the North.

Council president Punlop Saejew said the scheme is over 90% ready to start and is waiting for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)’s approval. “Charming Chiang Mai” will have tourists visiting under specific conditions, like “Phuket Sandbox” and other schemes to boost tourism.







He said tourists will be offered several options under the scheme, like spending only five days in Chiang Mai before flying back home or dividing their first 14 days between Chiang Mai and Phuket, before being able to travel elsewhere in Thailand.



Mr. Punlop said travelers going for the five-day option will be required to stay in specific hotels and visit golf clubs. However, if they choose to spend 14 days in Chiang Mai, or divide the period between the North and Phuket in the South, they will be able to travel around Thailand once that period is completed and they test negative for COVID-19. (NNT)



























