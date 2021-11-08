Chao Phraya River sends floods to both banks in Bangkok and Samut Prakan

Bangkok’s Department of Drainage and Sewerage reported overflows from many canals in Bangkok and Muang district of Samut Prakan due to the high tide.

At about 10am the department reported flooding in Bangkok Noi, Taling Chan, Bang Khunthian and Nong Chok districts of the capital.







In Samut Prakan, flooding happened in Muang district and along the Samrong Canal and a canal in the Bangpu Recreation Center.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said that the Chao Phraya River flowed at the rate of 2,524 cubic meters per second past Bang Sai district of Ayutthaya and the discharges did not cause flooding in Bangkok and Samut Prakan but the high tide did.



The level of the Chao Phraya River was at 2.10 meters above the mean sea level in Pak Khlong Talat area and remained about 0.90 meter lower than the embankment of Bangkok along the river. (TNA)

































