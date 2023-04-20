Changan Automobile to invest 9.8 billion baht in EV production base in Thailand

Changan Automobile, Chinese leader automaker announced to invest 9.8 billion baht to establish an electric vehicle production base in Thailand, its first biggest investment outside China, said Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of Thailand’s Board of Investment.

The company will apply for the BOI privileges to build the EV production facilities to produce 100,000 right hand drive EVs per year for global exports.







Changan Automobile, China’s fourth largest automaker recorded sales of two million EVs last year. Its headquarters and the main production base are in Chongqing. The company, Ford and Mazda jointly invest in auto production in China.

BOI has already approved 26 EV production projects of 17 companies, worth a total of 86.8 billion baht.

Two companies – Changan Automobile and GAC Aion are expected to apply for the BOI privileges to produce EVs in Thailand in the first half of this year. (TNA)























