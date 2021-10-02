Central Thailand to brace high volume of water from Northern provinces in coming days

Local authorities in Nonthaburi Province are now making preparations for potential flooding as dams and reservoirs upstream are increasing water discharge rates. Villagers are optimistic the situation will not be as bad as that of 2011.







Officials from Nonthaburi City Municipality are fortifying flood barriers with extra sandbags. The province expects a high volume of water from northern provinces in the coming days.

Areas along the banks of the Chao Phraya River are at a higher risk of flooding. Water from upstream provinces is flowing through this river and into the sea.



Villages near Saeng Siritham Temple in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi remain optimistic because the water level is still below the embankment during the day. However, minor overflows can be expected in the evening or during high tide.







The small evening overflow has become a common occurance at villages behind Pranangklao Hospital. Residents have already moved their belongings to higher floors, and continuously monitoring water levels.

In a related development, Deputy Minister of Public Health Satit Pitutacha on Friday led a team of medical professionals to assist bedridden patients inside the village behind Pranangklao Hospital, delivering essential supplies and medicines to affected households.

He ordered the provincial public health office to tackle water-borne diseases such as athlete’s foot, conjunctivitis, leptospirosis, and diarrhea, by preparing medicinal supplies and proactively assisting patients in need. (NNT)



























