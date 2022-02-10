Calling all aspiring young golfers to apply for the Honda LPGA Thailand Junior Golf Clinic 2022

Registrations are now open until 16 February 2022

Bangkok – 10 February 2022 – Honda LPGA Thailand and the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) is back this year with the Honda LPGA Thailand Junior Golf Clinic 2022. This initiative is an invitation that calls on aspiring and enthusiastic young golfers aged between 12 to 15 years old to strive beyond greatness. The exclusive golf clinic is set to take place on the 23rd of February 2022 at Trust Golf, Imperial World Samrong, Samutprakarn.







Made possible by the SAT, the Junior Golf Clinic provides participants with a unique opportunity to get into real time virtual conversations with pro-golfers to gain insight on what it takes to embark on a professional career pathway with golf. Additionally, participants will be able to test out the most innovative invention to assist in golf training.

Despite the ever-changing health and safety landscape putting a damper on most on-ground activities, Honda LPGA Thailand and the Sports Authority of Thailand are determined to carry on with the annual golf clinic while upholding Covid protocol to safeguard those present and curb the spread. Participants can look forward to a firsthand experience with breakthrough technological innovation in golf that allows the individual to develop proper swings and reach their swing goals more efficiently, organised around the Full Swing Simulator, Putt View and Mini Golf Outdoor on the Trust Golf facility.

Young golf enthusiasts who are interested in joining this opportunity can visit and submit their applications at https://hondalpgathailand.com/junior-golf-clinic. The application period ends on 16th of February 2022. Further details of the 2022 clinic and names of selected junior golfers will be announced on the website.

About Honda LPGA Thailand

The Honda LPGA Thailand is the flagship LPGA tournament that has been held in Pattaya, Thailand since 2006. The tournament is currently hosted annually at the Siam Country Club Old Course, Pattaya Chonburi Province which has since become known as the home of Honda LPGA Thailand. As the only LPGA sanctioned event in Thailand with a rich 15 year legacy, the tournament features 60 of the world’s best LPGA players and 10 invitees who compete for a prize purse of $1.6 million USD. Gaining recognition as a launching pad for young Thai players in golf and elevating Thailand’s status as a leading golf tourism destination, the tournament attained 1,843 global broadcast hours televised across 41 markets in over 100 countries for the 14th edition in 2021.



Honda LPGA Thailand is organised and promoted by IMG and proudly presented by Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd. This world-class tournament is also supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, National Sports Development Fund (NSDF), Tourism Authority of Thailand and sponsored by Bangkok Bank, Betagro Group, EVA Airways, Daikin, GS Battery and Trust Golf.







For more information and updates on the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022, visit www.hondalpgathailand.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lpgaThailand or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/hondalpgathailand.

About Trust Golf

An incredibly successful enterprise in Thailand, Trust Golf advocates utilising innovation and technology as it aims to develop the next generation of Thai golf professionals. Employing technology, education with a focus on mental and physical health, founder Dr. Prin Singhanart has devised a programme that aims to support Thailand’s next generation of golfers through to the professional ranks.







Trust Golf supports all aspects of the game, including juniors, players and caddies, with ambitious plans to open the first Trust University in Thailand to further the education of Thailand’s golfers with the intention to grow their offering around the world. The Honda LPGA Thailand Junior Golf Clinic will allow Dr. Prin’s advanced technology be put to the test among young and aspiring Thai golfers.



























