Buri Ram, Udon Thani and Krabi airports to become Thailand’s next regional aviation hubs

A proposal to transfer the Buri Ram, Udon Thani and Krabi airports from the Department of Airports to Airports of Thailand (AoT) for a new air transport development project has been approved by the Cabinet.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul, the Cabinet approved the transfer of the three airports for a 9.19 billion baht project to develop these airports into regional hubs in order to maximize capacity and help promote tourism in their respective regions.







The spokesperson said the government originally considered transferring four airports from the department to AoT, namely the Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Tak and Chumphon airports. However, the plan was later revised to improve the efficiency of development strategies in order to build a better air travel network, and so Udon Thani, Buri Ram and Krabi airports were chosen instead.







Under the plan, Udon Thani airport will be developed as the main gateway for the upper northeastern region, with Buri Ram airport serving as a regional hub for the lower Northeast. Krabi airport will meanwhile be expanded to help Phuket airport meet rising demand for air travel services in the southern region. Phangnga airport, which is scheduled to open in 2031, will later be included in the same development group. (NNT)





































