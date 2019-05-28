Bureau of the Royal Household issues announcement on the passing of Gen. Prem

Bangkok – The Bureau of the Royal Household has issued an announcement on the passing of Gen. Prem Tinsulanonda who died of heart failure at Phramongkutklao Hospital on May 26. He was 98 years old.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gen. Prem who had shown commitment and loyalty during the reign of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great.

Gen. Prem served in many senior roles during his life including as Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army, Prime Minister, the Privy Councilor and the Privy Council President. He was described as a trustworthy person and a great national benefactor.

His Majesty the King has approved the use of a royal urn called Phra Koat Kudan Noi, tiered umbrellas, Thai horns, trumpets, clarinets, and victory drums during the funeral rite of Gen. Prem. The religious ceremonies are to be held for seven nights from May 27.

On June 2, His Majesty the King and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana will preside over a merit-making ceremony. In addition, religious ceremonies will commence on June 10 for 15 days, on July 15 for 50 days, and on September 3 for 100 days.

The Bureau of the Royal Household will issue an announcement on the royal cremation ceremony in the future.

Officials have been ordered to observe the mourning period by wearing black for 21 days from May 27 to June 17, with the exception of June 3, which coincides with Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday.