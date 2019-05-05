Buildings decorated along royal procession route

Bangkok – Many buildings, offices and shops along the royal procession route in Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok have been adorned with decorations and tables of worship as symbols of loyalty.

Atsadang Road is one of the thoroughfares along which the royal procession will pass on Sunday. A photo gallery of His Majesty the King, since he was young, can be seen here. In addition, the road is fully decorated with His Majesty the King’s image, flags and lighting. The landscape around the ministries of Defense and Interior has been renovated and decorated with His Majesty the King’s image as a symbol of loyalty and gratitude.

The royal procession will also pass along Ratchadamnoen Klang Road, which runs to Ratchabophit Sathit Maha Simaram temple. Many buildings and offices in the area, such as the Rattanakosin Exhibition, Government Savings Bank and Thanachart Bank, are adorned with decorations, tables of worship, the national flag and the royal emblem.