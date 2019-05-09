Buddhism promotion week to be held to commemorate Visakha Bucha Day

Bangkok – The Center for Promotion of Buddhism of Thailand under the patronage of the Supreme Patriarch has joined hands with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Department of Religious Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, the Department of Provincial Administration, and the Ministry of Interior, to organize the 35th Buddhism Promotion Week event from 12-18 May to commemorate Visakha Bucha Day.

In this event, Buddha Relics will be brought out from the grand palace and placed at Khon Muang Plaza for the general public to pay their respects and perform a candle procession around the relics for good fortune. The opening ceremony of the event will be presided over by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, the Princess Debaratanarajasuda, on 12 May at 5 p.m.

Activities throughout the 7-day event will be focused on the promotion of public awareness on the conservation of religious traditions.

The Buddhism Promotion Week Organizing Committee President Gen Mangkorn Kosinsenee said similar activities will also be held in other provinces in addition to Bangkok during the same dates. He invited government agencies and private firms to help renovate temples and important venues across the country.