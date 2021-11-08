British Foreign Secretary Elizbeth Truss plans to visit Thailand and countries in Southeast Asia

According to British Foreign Secretary Elizbeth Truss’s plan to visit the Southeast Asia region disclosed by her office in London, she will be in Malaysia, then Thailand, and Indonesia, as she looks to tighten economic and security ties between the United Kingdom and Southeast Asia.

The visit is part of the post-Brexit strengthening plan. The UK has been trying to build strong relationships with countries outside Europe.







“I want to position Britain where the future growth is and to think about who our major partners will be in 2050 and beyond,” said Truss.

She added, “Southeast Asia will be the engine of the global economy and I want Britain to be part of that, upgrading our economic and security relations with the region to reflect its growing importance.”



The Foreign Office said Truss will also build closer ties on infrastructure investment.

During the visit, she will meet with the government leaders and foreign ministers in Malaysia and Thailand to discuss topics including defense cooperation, trade, digital and tech investment, and security collaboration.

Meanwhile, Truss will also hold talks on foreign issues such as Myanmar and Afghanistan's internal conflicts, and seek closer ties on counterterrorism and cybersecurity with partner nations. (NNT)




























