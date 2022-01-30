Britain considering major NATO deployment amid Ukraine crisis

The British government has said it is considering making a major NATO deployment as part of a plan to strengthen Europe’s borders in response to Russia massing troops on the border with Ukraine.

Britain has said that any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be met with swift sanctions and would be devastating for both sides.







Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to visit the region next week, and also will speak to Vladimir Putin by phone.

Johnson’s office said he is considering the biggest possible offer to members of the NATO defense pact in the Nordics and Baltics, which would double troop numbers and send defensive weapons to Estonia.



Officials will finalize the details of the offer in Brussels next week, with ministers discussing the military options on Monday.

Stepping up diplomatic efforts after facing criticism for not doing enough, Johnson is expected to make a second trip to meet NATO counterparts early next month.

Britain’s foreign and defense ministers will also both go to Moscow for talks with their Russian counterparts in coming days, with the aim of improving relations and de-escalating tensions. (NNT)



























