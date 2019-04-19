Brit who helped save Thai kids rescued from Tennessee cave

Jackson County, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a diver who helped save a youth soccer team from a flooded cave in Thailand last year has himself been rescued from a cave in Tennessee.

Jackson County Emergency Management spokesman Derek Woolbright said Josh Bratchley had been missing for nearly 28 hours when he was found Wednesday night and pulled from the cave. He was checked out at the scene, but said he was fine and declined medical treatment.

Woolbright told news outlets that a group of experienced divers had reported one of its members missing after a dive. A larger search found him in an air pocket.

Bratchley was part of a British team that helped rescue 12 soccer players and their coach from the flooded cave in Thailand.