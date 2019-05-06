Bridges in Bangkok decorated in honor of His Majesty the King

Bangkok – Important bridges in Bangkok have been decorated with lights at night in honor of His Majesty the King on the occasion of his coronation.

Bhumibol Bridge, which is considered one of the most beautiful bridges over the Chao Phraya River connecting Bangkok to Samut Prakan, has been decorated with lights by both government and private agencies and people are enjoying the beautiful sight of the bridge ablaze with lights. Bhumibol Bridge was constructed on the royal initiative of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej to solve traffic problems and facilitate people’s travels in and out of the capital.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand and the Ministry of Transport has decorated Rama 9 Bridge to express loyalty and gratitude to His Majesty the King. The highlight is the top of the cable post of Rama 9 Bridge on the Phra Nakhon side where the Buddha relic is enshrined.

Lights are being used to decorate many other bridges over the Chao Phraya river with the decorative lighting continue Monday from 6 p.m. until midnight.