BOT continues Debt Clinic Project

Bangkok – The Bank of Thailand is cooperating with Sukhumvit Asset Management and non banks to continue the Debt Clinic Project, Phase 2, which allows debtors of non-banks to negotiate debt settlement under specified conditions.

Non-bank debtors can submit their applications from 15 May and they must be an income earner aged not over 65. The scheme is targeted at debtors who failed to repay credit, cash card or personal loans with at least two banks for more than three months before January 1, 2019.Their debt must not exceed two million baht. They must not be prosecuted and cause any new debt while participating in the project. Applications can be submitted on debtclinicbysam.com.

BOT Governor Wirathai Santipraphop said the number of non-bank debtors accounts for more than 80 percent of all debtors in the nation. The inclusion of credit card debt and personal loans of non-banks into the scheme, which previously only covered commercial bank debts, will be another mechanism to help solve household debt problems.

A survey found that Thai people have become more in debt and faster than ever before. Although the economy is expanding, household debt has become a big problem that has to be solved rapidly.