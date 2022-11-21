Body of young man falling from jet ski and drowned at reservoir in Kanchanaburi retrieved

Rescue workers finally retrieved the body of the 18-year-old man who fell from a jet ski in the reservoir of the Srinakarind Dam in Kanchanaburi province on Oct 24.

Search missions by teams of rescuers and officials from agencies concerned had been fruitless until the afternoon of Nov 19 when rescuers using sonar found the body of Mawin Netdecha.







Sonar detected a suspicious object which was more than one meter long. An underwater drone was applied and found the body about 70 meters underwater.

The drone was then used to tie fishing lines on the body which was later pulled up to the depth of 50 meters. At the level, scuba divers were able to reach the body and retrieve it.

At 7pm drivers brought the body of Mawin to his family, 27 days after his disappearance. (TNA)









































