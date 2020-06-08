Body of Ukrainian woman found on Koh Samui, island in the gulf of Thailand

SURAT THANI – The body of a Ukrainian woman was found by a villager in a wooded area on Koh Samui after her husband had notified the police of her disappearance on May 25.







The body was covered with many layers of coconut leaves in a deserted wooded area in Soi Pracharakpatthana. A rucksack and shoes were found not far from the body.

Her husband later confirmed her identity at a hospital.

He said his wife left the child with him on May 25 and was spotted near a temple before she went missing.

Utane Wiengnon, 47 who found the body said he was collecting mushroom in the wooded area when he smelled a strong odor and saw a human leg.

He brought his wife and neighbours to the scene and notified the police.

The 32-year-old woman entered Thailand on June 2019 and lived on the island with her husband and the child.

An autopsy will be conducted on her body to determine the cause of death. (TNA)











