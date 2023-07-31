Body of missing Senegalese tourist found on Freedom Beach in Karon, Phuket

Phuket’s Freedom Beach in Karon subdistrict has witnessed a somber event as the body of a missing Senegalese tourist was recovered on the morning of July 30. The tourist, identified as 22-year-old Cheikhonuna Ba had gone swimming off Freedom Beach on July 28 when he disappeared, prompting an intensive search operation.







A team of lifeguards discovered the body of Ba washed ashore at approximately 6.50 am on Sunday. Following the discovery, local authorities, including police and volunteers from the Kusoltham Phuket Foundation, examined the area and subsequently transported the body to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy.

Karon Municipality Mayor Lt Jadet Vachirasorn said heightened vigilance, especially during adverse weather conditions is of utmost importance, to ensure the safety of tourists visiting the island's beaches. Lifeguards stationed at various beaches have been instructed to remain on high alert and take all necessary precautions to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.







On July 30, extensive search efforts were launched, involving multiple agencies and volunteers from the Karon municipality to locate the missing Senegalese tourist. The search area was later expanded to include Patong Beach to the north and Karon Beach, located approximately two kilometers south of Freedom Beach on the west coast of the tourist island.

Despite the dedicated and expanded search efforts, the unfortunate outcome could not be averted. (NNT)




























