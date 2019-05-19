BMA officials inspects drainage system to prepare for rainy season

Bangkok – Bangkok officials have stepped up the inspection of drainage systems in preparation for the rainy season, especially along major canals and sky train extension construction routes, most recently assessing the Green Line extension in Bang Khen district.

The Deputy Governor of Bangkok, Chakkaphan Phewngam, led an inspection of land handed over to State Railway of Thailand (SRT) for construction of the Green Line sky train extension. The work necessitated the suspension of drainage pipes and reservoirs, which must now be reconstructed.

The Deputy Governor found that a pipeline, stretching 22 kilometers from Central Ladprao to Saphan Mai-Don Muang intersection, has been completed and is awaiting dredging. He urged contractors to expedite their work to alleviate flooding in areas including Kasetsart University and along Ratchadaphisek road, asking that the undertaking be completed by next week. A total 91 reservoirs out of 118 have been rebuilt. The remaining seven are to complete by June 25.

Bangkok and SRT officials along with project contractors have agreed to cooperate if flooding occurs.

Meanwhile, a large amount of garbage was found collecting in Ladprao canal, near the Rama 9 Drainage Pipe. Authorities from Bangkok’s Sewage and Drainage Department are to collect the waste, comprised mostly of plastic bottles, foam containers and branches. Rains have increased daily collection from an average of one to two tons per day to three to four tons.

Bangkok officials have reiterated that citizens must help maintain the cleanliness of canals.