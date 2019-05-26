Home Latest News Thailand News BMA inspects MRT Blue Line construction site
Latest Stories
Former PM Chuan Leekpai voted in as Thailand’s house speaker
Bangkok (AP) — Former Prime Minister Chuan Leekpai, 80, won majority support to become Thailand's house speaker on Saturday in the first working session...
Najomtien sewer repairs to take month
Repairs to a neglected Najomtien sewage-pumping system will take a month with residents asked to be patient with the smell and pollution fouling a...
Nong Maikaen canal cleaning set as police probe dumping
Staff collected water samples and will send the oil for testing to determine its source. Nong Maikaen residents complained that oil was dumped into a...
Chonburi Immigration checked by top brass
Top regional immigration officials reviewed Pattaya-area operations during a regular inspection in Jomtien Beach. Immigration Bureau Region 3 deputy commander Pol. Col. Peamdech Sarakul met...
Naked foreign arrested in South Pattaya
An unidentified foreign man has been arrested for strolling naked through a South Pattaya neighborhood. No name, age, description or nationality was given for the...