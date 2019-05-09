BMA holds Big Cleaning Day after Coronation

Bangkok – More than 3,000 people assembled at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Larn Khon Muang grounds Wednesday for a Big Cleaning Day in the areas used during the coronation ceremonies.

Those taking part included officials and workers of the BMA’s Department of Environment, Department of Drainage and Sewerage and Department of Public Works as well as soldiers and volunteers.

Bangkok Governor Asawin Khwanmuang said the volunteers cleaned the road surfaces, sidewalks, canalside areas, collected garbage and withering flowers and trimmed some damaged trees in the neighborhood of Sanam Luang and royally-granted kitchens, as well as helped prepare areas for the royal plowing ceremony later this week.

Meanwhile, the BMA and traffic police are ensuring that no waste items or equipment will remain or impede pedestrians on the sidewalks upon the opening of a new academic term on Friday.