BMA dredges ditches, cleans garbage to address flood problems

Bangkok – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has been working to prevent flood problems in the city by dredging ditches to enhance the efficiency of the drainage system.

City workers have dug over 200 ditches along Chaengwattana Road covering a distance of five kilometers in preparation for rainwater inundations during the rainy season. The water will be discharged into Prem Prachakorn canal, Lak Si district, and Bang Talat canal.

Meanwhile,

Officials and members of the public have been out collecting large pieces of garbage from canals for proper disposal every Sunday. The activity helps clear the way for better water flow, increases drainage efficiency and prevents the clogging of canals, which is a major cause of flooding.