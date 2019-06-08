Blue Line extension trial to begin in August

Bangkok – The MRT Blue Line extension, running between Hua Lamphong and Bang Kae, will begin system testing this August, after the project received more financial support in line with the government’s policy to upgrade public transport.

The Deputy Minister of Transport, Pailin Chuchottaworn, this week inspected the readiness of the MRT Blue Line, which will begin its soft opening on August 12. Commuters are entitled to free travel for one month and the rail line will be open for commercial use in September.

The Blue Line section which connects Tao Poon and Tha Phra, is to begin a similar trial on January 1 next year, before its official launch in March.

The extension is expected to be used by some 350,000 commuters a day during its early stages, before usage jumps to over 800,000 people a day over a six-month period. The extension connects with the Circle Line surrounding Bangkok and links Thonburi with inner Bangkok. It is aimed at reducing traffic congestion in the capital, and providing convenient travel to residents.