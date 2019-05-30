Biodiesel B10 now available in Thailand

Chonburi – The Minister of Energy Siri Jirapongphan presided Wednesday at the Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate in Si Racha district over a ceremony to launch PTT’s UltraForce Diesel B10, the first biodiesel B10 fuel to go on sale in Thailand. He was joined by PTT Oil and Retail Chief Executive, Jiraporn Khaosawas.

The Energy Minister said his ministry is planning to promote biodiesel B10 as the main type of diesel fuel in Thailand, replacing the current biodiesel B7 type by 2021. The Ministry of Finance is offering 1 baht per liter excise tax discount for biodiesel B10, from the rate applicable to other automotive diesel products. The ministry is anticipating that the introduction of the new biodiesel B10 will raise palm oil consumption to 2 million tons annually from the current figure of 1.5 million, complying with the national palm oil strategy.

PTT Oil and Retail Company Limited (PTTOR) Chief Executive Jiraporn Khaosawas said the company is ready to sell B10 fuel at PTT stations starting this week and will continue to roll out the product starting in eastern and southern regions. She said the company believes in the quality of the product, which has received certifications from the Ministry of Energy and car manufacturers and won’t cause any ill effect to engines.

PTT UltraForce Diesel B10 is enhanced with certain boosting properties, helping improve engine performance, and can be completely combusted, resulting in 42 percent less black exhaust smoke.