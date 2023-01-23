Bio-Circular-Green Economy Model rice project generates more income for Thai farmers

The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction with the initial success of the Bio-Circular-Green Economy Model (BCG) rice project, which he said meets the needs of today’s consumers.

Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has followed up on the progress of the BCG rice project. The campaign aims to increase rice production while reducing costs, as well as preserve the environment through innovation, water management and farming.







The spokesperson added that the first phase of the campaign has received a satisfactory evaluation. It was tested on 10,830 rai of rice farmland across six provinces, with 2,674 farmers joining the program. According to official reports, the project increased rice yields by 27.07% while lowering costs by an average of 38.20%. The campaign is currently in its second phase, with more than ten projects from ten provinces taking part and implementing the success from the first phase.







The spokesperson also said the Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction with the success and thanked all sides for developing the campaign. The premier stressed that the success will increase the value of Thai rice and generate more income for farmers. Additionally, he said he hoped that it would serve as a model for applying the BCG concept to other agricultural products, strengthening agriculture in the face of global competition, and developing the Thai economy under the sufficiency economy philosophy. (NNT)

































