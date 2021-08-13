Better management of rising contaminated waste needed in Bangkok

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is worried over the rising amount of contaminated waste in Bangkok, averaging around 100,000kg per day.

Deputy government spokeswoman TraisureeTaisaranakul said on Thursday that a large amount of this waste is Covid-related medical waste. The COVID-19 outbreak has led to a rise in demand for medical products resulting in an increase in used surgical masks, tissue paper and antigen test kits being discarded.







She said Gen Prayut also stressed the need to educate residents on how to properly separate infectious waste. The government suggested people put used face masks in a plastic bag and seal it firmly, before dumping it in an orange-colored rubbish bin. Authorities also suggested people place antigen test kits in a red double plastic bag and sealing it firmly.



According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), City Hall workers on 10 August had dealt with 125,072kg of contaminated waste. Of that amount, 63,958kg was COVID-19-related waste while general waste made up the rest. (NNT)























