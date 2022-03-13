Bangkoktackles disorganized cable lines for public safety and country’s image

The government has urged officials to tackle cable wiring issues in Bangkok in order to safeguard the public and improve Thailand’s image.

According to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society is currently addressing the issue of disorganized communication lines on electric poles in cities nationwide. The initiative was launched in response to orders from Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to improve the scenery and protect people’s lives and property.



Authorities are collaborating with related agencies to urgently restructure communication cables in locations such as Sukhumvit and Thong Lo Road in Bangkok. These efforts will be utilized as a framework for further restructuring at other locations.







The spokesperson said the government has laid the basic framework for infrastructure sharing to increase accessibility and lower costs due to overlapping investments. Starting this month, the government intends to restructure communication cables in Bangkok, especially in densely populated locations, before tackling the issue in other areas. He emphasized that the Prime Minister is aware that the operation may cause some inconvenience to local residents, but assured that the areas will be safer and more organized once the operation is completed.(NNT)

































