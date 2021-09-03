Bangkok’s pandemic improvement should allow more businesses and activities to resume in 2 weeks

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has revealed that the coming two weeks the COVID-19 situation in the country will be closely monitored and the government may allow more businesses and activities to resume if the situation continues to improve.

Ministry permanent secretary Dr. Kiattiphum Wongrajit said that the number of patients in Nonthaburi’s Busarakham Hospital has fallen, from around 3,500 two weeks ago to 1,500 now. Meanwhile, there are fewer than 70 in the Nimibutr Sports Building in Bangkok.







He noted that September 1st was the first day the government eased restrictions on some businesses and restaurants in “dark red” zones, but everyone is still required to abide strictly by safety measures, including the wearing of masks, frequent washing of hands and maintaining a safe social distance.



Dr. Kiattiphum said the objective was for the country’s economy to recover and for citizens to return to a new normal way of life. People have been advised to protect themselves as much as possible and avoid doing anything that puts them at an increased risk of contracting COVID-19. In addition, the public should get inoculated, to help develop immunity and to protect against severe COVID-19 symptoms or death if infected. (NNT)

































