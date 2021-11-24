Bangkok’s main railway station will eventually move to Bangsue Grand Station

The plan to relocate all train services from the current Bangkok terminal to Bang Sue Grand Station has met with objections from some people. The Minister of Transport has ordered related agencies to carefully review the plan and open public forums on this matter, saying however the relocation is necessary.

The services of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) at Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong terminal will soon be terminated, with all trains to and from Bangkok to be the newly opened Bang Sue Grand Station instead.







The Minister of Transport Saksayam Chidchob said this service relocation will go ahead, as the government aims to make Bang Sue Grand Station the transportation hub for rail services.

According to the relocation plan, trains to and from Hua Lamphong station will be cut from 118 to only 22 trains in the initial transition phase, with all services to be eventually relocated to Bang Sue Grand Station.



With concerns and objections raised regarding this relocation, the Ministry of Transport has ordered the SRT to review their service plan and take all factors into consideration.

The state railway operator has been asked to consider the possibility of adjusting their service schedule to better meet the needs of passengers, such as the increase of services during rush hours.

The Ministry of Transport also ordered related agencies to open public forums about the next development of Hua Lamphong station after the transition.







On the re-development of Hua Lamphong, the SRT has set up a sister company called SRT Asset to handle the development of land and asset, including the commercialization of the SRT-owned land to help solve the SRT’s debt issue.

According to the latest report, the SRT has a debt of around 160 billion baht. This figure does not include the off-balance-sheet debt, which drives up the enterprise’s gross debt to some 600 billion baht. (NNT)



























