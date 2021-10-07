Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport readies flood prevention

The management of Don Mueang airport is closely monitoring water situations and is ready to prevent flooding at the airport, said its general manager Thanee Chuangchoo.







He said that the airport’s drainage system could handle up to 80 millimeters of rainwater in the first hour of rain and there were also three ponds that could additionally hold 1 million cubic meters of water. Besides, there were pumps to drain water from the airport compound directly to the Prem Prachakorn Canal.



To block water from its vicinity, Don Mueang airport had embankments surrounding its perimeter and its gates on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road would be closed when flooding happened outside, Mr. Thanee said.







The airport management already set up an operation center to monitor and assess water situations on a daily basis until water situations returned to normal, he said. (TNA)



























