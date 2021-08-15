Bangkok’s 20-bed negative-pressure field ICU facility to be operational on Aug 30

Thailand’s Siriraj Hospital expects the construction of its field intensive care unit (ICU) facility, for treatment of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, to be completed on August 28th and the facility will be able to treat patients from August 30th.

Hospital director Dr. Wisit Wamwanich said on Saturday that Siriraj Hospital and two subsidiaries, Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital and the Kanchanapisek Medical Centre, decided to build the facility after ICU rooms at the three hospitals were quickly occupied by COVID-19 patients.







He said the 20-bed negative-pressure field ICU facility was built by Siam Cement Group (SCG), which started construction on July 28th with a budget of THB100 million. It is located behind Siriraj Hospital, near the 72nd Anniversary Chaloem Phrakiat Park in Bangkok Noi district.



Dr. Wisit added that Siriraj Hospital is also planning to build an additional facility to treat COVID-19 patients who are in critical condition and those at risk of developing complications, but the hospital still lacks funding.























