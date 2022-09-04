Bangkok will be one of the world’s 50 most livable cities within the next five years – Governor

The Governor of Bangkok has expressed optimism that Bangkok will be one of the world’s 50 most livable cities within the next five years.

Speaking at a forum on Wednesday (Aug 31), Bangkok governor ChadchartSittipunt expressed his intention to make Bangkok one of the top 50 livable cities and emphasized the importance of cooperation to achieve this goal. He noted that the future of city improvement is not about megaprojects but about enabling everyone to live happily and comfortably.







According to the Bangkok governor, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) plans to provide feeder buses and motorcycle taxis to improve mass transportation services. Another pilot project to be launched by the BMA is a food waste separation program in certain districts, which helps improves hygiene while reducing flooding caused by waste clogging drainage pipes.

The Bangkok governor stated that the BMA would also invest in small projects or initiatives, citing the effectiveness of the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center’s Traffy Fondue application. The app allows users to report problems with city facilities and track the status of their complaints. (NNT)

































