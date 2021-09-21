Bangkok vaccination bus serves people over 60 and pregnant women in local communities

With daily new cases of COVID-19 in Bangkok still in the thousands, City Hall has continued to proactively provide COVID-19 vaccinations for residents. The city’s BMV vaccination bus today made a stop in Bang Kho Laem district to offer COVID-19 vaccine to vulnerable people in local communities.







The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration today deployed the city’s BMV mobile vaccination bus to Wat Phai Ngoen in Bang Kho Laem district to provide COVID-19 vaccine to those over 60 years old, people with underlying health conditions, and pregnant women.

Around 200 people received COVID-19 jabs at the mobile vaccination unit today, with all the processes from registration to vaccination and observation, conducted inside the bus.



People who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the unit on Sept. 20 are to get their second dose on 11th December.

The Governor of Bangkok Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang said the BMV campaign provides greater convenience to people in local communities needing to get vaccinated, without traveling to a vaccination center far away.

He said the vaccination bus can quickly access local communities to serve target populations, including those who find it difficult to book an appointment at a vaccination center online.

For each operation, district offices in Bangkok, first conduct a survey of the remaining unvaccinated population in their area, and arrange for the vaccination bus to serve such communities.

Local communities can also reach out to their district office or local public health centers to coordinate a visit by this vaccination bus.







The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is also offering on-site vaccination services for bedridden patients at home. (NNT)



























