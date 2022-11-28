Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport expects 130,000 daily passengers in December with Chinese tourists returning in first quarter of 2023

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob recently inspected Suvarnabhumi Airport to assess its readiness to accommodate incoming travelers during the high tourism season.

The minister revealed that the airport has been facilitating 115,000 daily passengers this month, with this figure expected to reach 130,000 in December.







Minister Saksayam explained that foreign visitors will be traveling in greater numbers amid the high season, with Chinese tourists also expected to return to Thailand sometime during the first quarter of 2023 and no later than March.

Passport procedures have meanwhile been successfully streamlined, bringing the average queue time at immigration down to 15 minutes per traveler. Immigration officials now take an average of only 1 minute to process each traveler entering the kingdom, allowing the passport control area to process 3,000 passengers in just 20 minutes.







The transport minister also stressed the need to ensure that all luggage arrives at the baggage claim belt within 30 minutes at the latest. (NNT)



































