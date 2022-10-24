Bangkok school holds active shooter drill

A high school in downtown Bangkok held in active shooter drill, in wake of the tragic daycare center attack in Nong Bua Lamphu Province where more than 30 lives were taken.

Chulalongkorn University Demonstration Secondary School held an active shooter drill for their students and personnel, with training and exercises collectively planned with the Royal Thai Police.







The police believe losses can be prevented by educating the public, as this kind of incident could happen anywhere.

The drill included theoretical training and a practical workshop, where students, teachers, and school staffers worked together in a simulated situation.

Trainees were provided with the knowledge of how to survive an attack by escaping, hiding, and fighting back. Another workshop provided the trainees with first aid skills that can help save lives.







The final workshop showed participants what to do when they spotted a suspicious item that could be an explosive device.

The entire drill was recorded and the recording will later be distributed to other schools. (NNT)

































