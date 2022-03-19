Bangkok retains ‘Best City’ title in DestinAsian magazine’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to report that Bangkok continues to be one of the best loved cities for tourists the world over, with the latest Readers’ Choice Awards – this time from DestinAsian magazine – again presenting the Thai capital with the title of ‘Best City’.



In the 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards, Bangkok held on to the ‘Best City’ crown it also won in the 2020 edition of the awards. Singapore came in 2nd place, Tokyo in 3rd, Hong Kong in 4th, and Seoul in 5th.

Other Thai destinations also earned distinction, with Phuket and Ko Samui being named 3rd and 4th ‘Best Islands’, respectively, after winner Bali and 2nd-placed Mauritius.







Bringing further honour to Thailand was Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, which was named the 3rd ‘Best Airport’, and Thai Airways International (THAI)’s Royal Orchid Plus programme, which was named the 4th ‘Best Frequent Flier Programme’.

Thailand-based luxury hotel chain Anantara was named 3rd among ‘Best Hotel Brands For Leisure’, while on the list of ‘Best Boutique Hotels’ Banyan Tree Samui came in 2nd, The Siam Hotel Bangkok in 4th, and Sri Panwa Phuket in 5th.

The country-specific ‘Best Hotels in Thailand’ list comprised the following properties, in order from first to 10th place: Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, Anantara Chiang Mai Resort, The St. Regis Bangkok, Park Hyatt Bangkok, Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, Banyan Tree Samui, Conrad Bangkok, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, The Sukhothai Bangkok, and Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel.



The DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards celebrate excellence in the Asia-Pacific luxury travel sector with readers voting in various categories, including destinations, hotels and resorts, airlines, airports and cruise lines. The poll for the 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards was conducted between September and December 2021.

































