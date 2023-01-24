Bangkok residents advised to wear N95 masks, halt outdoor activities as air quality worsens

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) recommends Bangkok residents to wear N95 masks to protect themselves from the health hazardous fine dust PM2.5.

The PM2.5 levels were measured between 41-81 micrograms per cubic meters from 5-7 a.m. on Tuesday, reported the Bangkok air quality center.







The unhealthy levels were recorded in the capital’s 60 areas as climate patterns trap the fine dust and lead to the accumulation of particulate matter.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said experts warned people to wear N95 masks or surgical masks and should refrain from outdoor activities between 4-5 a.m.

People can check the air quality through the application – AIRBKK before leaving home.

The BMA is trying very hard to eradicate the tiny dust from its sources such as exhaust fumes from vehicles, factories.







It will submit letters to surrounding provinces to ask for cooperation to tackle the air pollution from open burning, practiced in the farming sector. (TNA)































