Bangkok prepares 12 walk-in vaccination locations for pregnant women Aug 25 – 27

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is working to provide doses of COVID-19 vaccine to all women who are more than 12 weeks pregnant, as their fatality rate is 2.5 times higher than normal cases.

The BMA will operate a walk-in vaccination service for pregnant women from August 25th to 27th, where they can come without having to register with the administration. To receive the vaccine, they are required to bring the pregnancy certificate provided by their physician and identification card to any of the 12 Thai Ruam Jai vaccination points across the city.







Governor of Bangkok, Pol. Gen. Aswin Kwanmuang, said today that the 12 points are as follows:

Siam Commercial Bank’s (SCB) Ratchayothin head office Siam Cement Group’s (SCG) Bang Sue head office Robinson Lifestyle Lat Krabang Central Lat Phrao CentralWorld Samyan Mitrtown Lotus’s on Rama IV Road Asiatique: The Riverfront The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) Siam Paragon The Mall Bang Kapi The Mall Bang Khae

More information can be acquired by contacting the Call Center on 1516 or visiting the Thai Ruam Jai, Safe Bangkok’s Facebook page or Facebook pages of one of the 11 hospitals managed by the BMA’s Health Department. These hospitals also offer COVID-19 vaccination services.



People over 60 years old in Bangkok can still make a vaccine appointment by telephone and receive the doses at one of 25 vaccination centers. As for people aged from 18 to 59 years old, whose initial appointment was between August 16th and 31st, the Thai Ruam Jai, Safe Bangkok’s Facebook page posted a message yesterday to update their appointment details. People whose initial appointment was between August 16th and 20th can receive their vaccination on August 25th. People whose initial appointment was between August 21st and 25th can receive their vaccination on August 26th. Those whose initial appointment was between August 26th and 31st can receive their vaccination on August 27th. (NNT)























