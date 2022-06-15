Bangkok police warn smoking cannabis in public and while driving to avoid accidents

Bangkok police have not found any case of cannabis smoking in public or traffic accident related to cannabis after the decriminalization of the plant on June 9.

Pol Maj Gen Jirasant Kaewsaeng-ek, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said the bureau had not received any report on cannabis smoking in public places or any traffic accident related to cannabis.







He said that police had yet to see a notice from the Public Health Ministry on the impacts of cannabis smoke on the public and relevant complaint procedures. Affected people could file their complaints with local public health officials and investigation would be finished in seven days. If cannabis smokers continued to annoy the public, a fine would be eventually imposed, Pol Maj Gen Jirasant said.





He also said that police waited for the promulgation of a law on hemp and cannabis control. Pending the passage of the law, police would act in compliance with a notice of the Public Health Ministry on smoke and smell. (TNA)































