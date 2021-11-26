Bangkok police raid premises serving alcoholic beverages to customers after nightly deadline

Police raided eateries at a well-known shopping center in Pathumwan district and found two premises let customers drink alcoholic beverages after a nightly deadline.

The raid late last night (Nov 24) followed a video clip showing the sales and consumption of alcoholic drinks that violated the regulations of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.







Police from the Pathumwan station reached eateries at CentralWorld shopping center after MP Sira Jenjaka had showed the video clip of an eatery which he said stood opposite the Royal Thai Police Office.

At two eateries, police found alcoholic drinks on customers' tables although the Bangkok governor had ordered the sales and consumption of alcoholic drinks at eateries to stop at 9pm. The operators of the two eateries were charged with violating the COVID-19 control order.



Police said that the owner of the shopping center already informed local operators of regulations on the sales of alcoholic beverages. (TNA)


































