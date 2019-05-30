Bangkok pilots no-smoking areas in 6 districts

Bangkok – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is to pilot no-smoking areas in 6 city districts and earlier this week organized a march encouraging smokers to quit.

According to 2018 data from the National Statistical Office, some 50,000 Thai people die every year from smoking, causing 75 billion baht in economic losses. The average age of new smokers has also dropped to 15 from 17 years old.

The BMA is piloting strict no-smoking areas at Bangkok bus terminals, Don Muang Airport, Taling Chan Floating Market, Silom Road, Chatuchak 2 Market and Victory Monument. It has also organized activities in 6 schools to discourage students from starting the habit.

Members of the general public wishing to quit smoking can get help at 68 Bangkok Health Service Centers, at any BMA-run hospitals or by calling the 1600 24-hour hotline.

World No Tobacco Day is celebrated every year on May 31.