Bangkok organizes meal voting event for students

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has launched a campaign called “Choose Your Nutritious School Meals” that allows schoolchildren to vote for their breakfast and lunch menus.

The program, in partnership with school meal ingredients supplier, Be Genius, was launched at Surao Siro School (Rat Samakkhi) in Saphan Sung district, with Deputy Bangkok Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon presiding over the launching ceremony.







The campaign seeks to encourage children to learn about the democratic process by allowing them to vote for meals, similar to the voting procedure for the upcoming general election. The schoolchildren cast their votes for 12 breakfast menus and 15 lunch menus, and the menus with the highest votes will be served from March 21 onwards.

Organizers added that all menus presented at the event are in compliance with Thai School Lunch for BMA standards for nutrition and quantity based on age group.







The Bangkok Deputy Governor expressed hopes that the campaign will serve as a model for other schools in the metropolitan area, while emphasizing that the campaign is not just about selecting the lowest bidder as a food provider, but about meeting quality and nutritional standards. (NNT)



























