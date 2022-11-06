Bangkok organizes festivities under traditional theme in Phayathai

The Public Relations Department (PRD) will be organizing festivities under a traditional theme in Bangkok from November 6-8. Bangkok City Hall’s Phayathai District Office will meanwhile provide support to ensure safety and convenience for event-goers.

Phayathai District Office Director Suwan Sirimutlin led officials on an inspection of the pond inside the PRD in Bangkok. The site is among those which will be used to hold Loi Krathong events this month.







The district office will dispatch city law enforcement officials and coordinate with the police and volunteers to facilitate convenience and safety for Loi Krathong revelers. A coordination center will also be in operation during event periods to ensure a timely response to any emergency.

Director Suwan suggested making the ground around the pond more level in areas where tree roots are protruding to prevent people from tripping over the roots. The director also proposed signs pointing to the krathong floating location so people can proceed to the pier without confusion. A clear path to the floating area would also prevent any potential falls into the pond. Additionally, the district director wanted to encourage people who visit during Loi Krathong to wear a facemask at all times to protect against COVID-19.







The PRD’s Loi Krathong festivities for this year will be a nod to the New Normal and sustainability concepts. Space at the event venue has been allocated for floating krathong baskets as well as to sell various products. Products will be sold by some 100 vendors and will comprise household staples, Blue Flag items and OTOP products.







Additionally, the PRD will provide entertainment via its music bands and performances from the To Be Number One club. Highlight activities will take place on November 8, with Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Anucha Nakasai to preside over the day’s events. (NNT)

































