Bangkok opens second dog park

Bangkok – Bang Khae Phirom Park on the Thonburi side of Bangkok has just been opened as the city’s second dog park where people can bring in their dogs for exercise.

The 190,400 square meter park is also equipped with facilities for exercises and recreation by families, including a 854-meter jogging track, bicycle lane, outdoor exercise spaces, and workout equipment.

A section of the park is designated as a dog area, making it the second dog park in Bangkok. The dog section features a 300-meter dog walking path and drinking water stations.

The park is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Another section of the park is now under construction to become a flea market, expected to be finished in March next year.