Bangkok opens more non-hospital vaccination centers to reach 8 million people by August

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is expected to administer the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to up to eight million people in Bangkok over the next two or three months, as more non-hospital vaccination centers open daily.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said, during a visit to the latest of these clinics at Central Plaza Pinklao Department Store, that the BMA is on course to meet the target of having 25 non-hospital vaccination centers set up across the capital by June 2nd.







He said, once all centers are up and running, they will be able to inoculate between 38,000 and 50,000 people a day which, when combined with the vaccination capacity of 126 hospitals in Bangkok, means seven to eight million people will receive their first doses of the vaccine by the end of August.







The Central Plaza Pinklao centre, which will be open from 9am to 5pm and hopes to vaccinate up to 1,000 people each day, is part of collaboration between the BMA and the Thai Chamber of Commerce to find privately-owned locations for its mass inoculation campaign. (NNT)























