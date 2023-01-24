Bangkok officials unmerciful on tuk-tuks and taxis extended parking

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has issued a warning stating that tuk-tuks and taxis found parked for extended periods of time may face harsh penalties for obstructing traffic.

Deputy Bangkok Governor Wissanu Sapsompol last week inspected traffic congestion in Soi Nana Nua, following public complaints that taxis and tuk-tuks were parking on the roadside for long periods of time, exacerbating traffic congestion in the area.







After the inspection, the deputy governor said authorities will use surveillance cameras to catch traffic violators, noting that these cameras have been recently upgraded with software that allows officials to identify license plates. He also warned that violators caught on camera will be penalized in accordance with traffic laws.

Wissanu added that the BMA is collaborating with the Department of Land Transport to deduct points from violators, noting that these measures will help ensure that motorists in Bangkok properly follow traffic regulations. (NNT)

































