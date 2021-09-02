Bangkok named No.1 among 150 ‘workation’ cities worldwide, Phuket at No. 10

Bangkok has topped the list of ‘workation’ cities around the world for 2021, in a global survey by Germany-based vacation search engine company Holidu.

The Thai capital was ranked first thanks to its affordable cost of living, high degree of English-language proficiency, range of attractions, wealth of world-class facilities, and multinational corporate offices.







Phuket also featured among the top workation cities around the globe, coming in at No. 10.

TAT Governor, Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, said “Having two Thai cities included in the top workation destinations of the world is a fantastic thumbs-up that indicates their immense popularity among those who choose to work abroad from their home. Of all the cities on offer, it’s truly pleasing to know so many choose Bangkok and Phuket as their favourite workation spot.”

Holidu’s Workation Index for 2021 reflects the growing popularity of a ‘workation’ – whether a long weekend, week, month or longer – in which business can be mixed with pleasure at home or in a holiday destination abroad, particularly in the current situation where more and more companies are having employees work from home.

The Workation Index ranked 150 cities as working vacation destinations. It based this on various factors ranging from the monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment and cost of after-work drinks to average hours of sunshine, Wi-Fi speeds, and the number of ‘things to do’.







Holidu said Bangkok, Phuket, and the other cities that secured top spots in the 2021 workation rankings offered an affordable cost of living, attractively priced accommodation, food and drinks, and were cultural hotspots in their own right with so much to see and do. (TAT)



























