Bangkok monitors cannabis abuse among youths

Monitoring is now in place to prevent cannabis abuse at educational institutes in Bangkok, while health responses are also being prepared for emergencies that can arise from cannabis consumption.

Bangkok Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej explained that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) primary care system is able to monitor for cannabis abuse among youths. However, she said the system must be accelerated to ensure the quick delivery of aid in cases where students consume cannabis. School nurses and other personnel will also receive relevant advice from local public health service centers, while each school must have a forwarding system for sending students to these centers or BMA hospitals.







Tavida added staff at the 437 BMA-run schools will ensure that provided food and snacks are free of cannabis, while information intended to help prevent cannabis consumption will be disseminated to students. Students’ health will also be monitored and cases of suspected cannabis consumption will be addressed. Nurses from health service centers are meanwhile expected to visit schools more often to support the effort of keeping cannabis out of schools.

The BMA recently issued an announcement on the issue of monitoring problems caused by cannabis use among students at BMA-run schools. The announcement calls for all schools to be free from cannabis and hemp, and bans the sale of food and drinks with cannabis as an ingredient on school premises. Advertising of such food and drinks is also banned at the schools and BMA-run schools must inform students of the potential physical and mental health effects of cannabis use. (NNT)

































